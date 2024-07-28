JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target to $51.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

MC opened at $68.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.38. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $68.50.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 147.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 510.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.