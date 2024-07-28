Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Up 9.6%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.47. Approximately 4,819,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,954,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies Stock Up 6.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.