Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $92.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,355,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,482,223,000 after buying an additional 203,105 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,718,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,347,000 after buying an additional 392,250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,236,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,360,000 after buying an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,663,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,236,000 after buying an additional 865,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

