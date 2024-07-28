Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Price Target to $22.00

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Simmons First National Stock Up 0.4 %

Simmons First National stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $372.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $269,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 978.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

