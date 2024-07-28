Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $315.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $326.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.55.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $221.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.65. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $200.18 and a 12-month high of $289.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.38% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2,531.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $803,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $4,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

