Kellanova (NYSE:K) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Kellanova has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years. Kellanova has a payout ratio of 58.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kellanova to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.09. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $67.81.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $4,486,726.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,986,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,387,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $4,486,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,986,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,387,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,897,082 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

