Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Keppel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KPELY opened at $9.86 on Friday. Keppel has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21.

About Keppel

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

