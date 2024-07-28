Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in July

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

Kerry Group stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $101.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.70.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

