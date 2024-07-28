Kevin D. Sipes Sells 10,074 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin D. Sipes sold 10,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $655,515.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,496.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.68. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 4,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 82.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

