Kevin D. Sipes Sells 10,074 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin D. Sipes sold 10,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $655,515.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,496.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Republic Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Republic Bancorp stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.68. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.54.
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter.
Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 4,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 82.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.
About Republic Bancorp
Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Republic Bancorp
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.