kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.54

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.54 and last traded at C$4.54, with a volume of 9400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.46.

kneat.com Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.44. The stock has a market cap of C$387.72 million, a P/E ratio of -23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.00.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). kneat.com had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of C$10.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that kneat.com, inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

