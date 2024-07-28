La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.91

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.91 and last traded at $43.77, with a volume of 121514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.42.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.29.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $553.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of La-Z-Boy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 122.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 23.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

