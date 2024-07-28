Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $51,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,939 shares of company stock worth $1,021,078. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $210.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.26 and its 200-day moving average is $210.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

