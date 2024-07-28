Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWFree Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,553,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Lamb Weston by 117.2% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,035,000 after buying an additional 663,985 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,699,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 713,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,113,000 after purchasing an additional 364,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,926,000 after purchasing an additional 246,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LW. Barclays lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Consumer Edge downgraded Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

NYSE LW opened at $56.71 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average of $91.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

