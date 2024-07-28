Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Down 16.1% in July

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.68. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,695,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,778,533,000 after acquiring an additional 60,601 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,848 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,396,000 after purchasing an additional 129,120 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,035,000 after purchasing an additional 663,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.