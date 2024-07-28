Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Down 16.1% in July

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Lamb Weston stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.68. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
