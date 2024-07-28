Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Holdings Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,186,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.94% of Lancaster Colony worth $453,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 92,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LANC opened at $188.30 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $215.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.37.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LANC shares. StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

