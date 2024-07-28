Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Barclays

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,875 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 345,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 24,153 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

