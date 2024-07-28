Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $39.18 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,815,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,043 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $153,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,546 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,330,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $275,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $502,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,754 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

