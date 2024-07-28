Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Macquarie

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Macquarie from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,107,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,918,472,000 after purchasing an additional 209,589 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,170,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,663,219,000 after buying an additional 531,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $502,307,000 after buying an additional 1,536,754 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $554,849,000 after buying an additional 680,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $266,538,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.