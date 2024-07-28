Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) PT Raised to $42.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.37 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.40 million. Lazard had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 46,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $1,853,040.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,936,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,836,857.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,313,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,683,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,678,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,103,000 after purchasing an additional 152,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 943.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,963,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,664 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth about $65,650,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $47,063,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

