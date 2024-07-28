Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $49.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s current price.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Get Lazard alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LAZ

Lazard Price Performance

LAZ opened at $48.43 on Friday. Lazard has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $49.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.40 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lazard

In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $9,362,610.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,729,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,235,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,197,607.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,989,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,001,454.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $9,362,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,729,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,235,326.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,683,738. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 1,165.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 162,549 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 140,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Lazard by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 110,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Lazard by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 149,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 40,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the first quarter valued at $1,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.