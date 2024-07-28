Lcnb Corp Sells 1,885 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lcnb Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Lcnb Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

