Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $202,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,344,000 after buying an additional 45,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,340,000 after buying an additional 24,041 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,149,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,470,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:LDOS opened at $149.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $155.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.32.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Leidos from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.83.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

