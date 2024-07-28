Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.58.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

LBTYA stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

