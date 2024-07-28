Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Lindsay were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lindsay by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Lindsay by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNN. Northcoast Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $747,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lindsay Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE LNN opened at $124.90 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $137.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.51.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Further Reading

