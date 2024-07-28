Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.07% of Lithia Motors worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.40.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE LAD opened at $260.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.36 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.