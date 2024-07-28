LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on LivePerson from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 56.82% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $85.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $76,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 60,874 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1,633.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 205,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 193,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth approximately $5,313,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

