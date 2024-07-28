loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Stock Price Down 3.4%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 144,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 439,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on loanDepot

loanDepot Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $222.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.65 million. Analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at loanDepot

In other loanDepot news, CEO Frank Martell bought 36,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $64,851.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,588.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other loanDepot news, CEO Frank Martell bought 36,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $64,851.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,588.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 38,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $78,163.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,255,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,914.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 677,520 shares of company stock worth $1,358,805 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 397,095 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $1,644,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.