Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Down 15.8% in July

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Lonza Group Trading Up 3.4 %
Lonza Group stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $66.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average is $54.36.
Lonza Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Lonza Group Company Profile
Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.
