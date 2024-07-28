Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 2.3%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.38. 8,743,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 32,167,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LCID. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LCID

Lucid Group Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,681,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 581,082 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 92.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.