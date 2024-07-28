Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Up 1.5%

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $253.95 and last traded at $250.99. 1,198,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,081,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $357.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $1,114,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

