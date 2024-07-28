LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Short Interest Up 28.4% in July

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the June 30th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at LXP Industrial Trust

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Arun Gupta bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $134,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,992.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1,596.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

LXP opened at $10.37 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 259.31 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,300.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

