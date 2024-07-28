Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnite alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 404,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 404,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,787,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,179. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGNI. B. Riley began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MGNI

Magnite Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $14.39 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.35.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.