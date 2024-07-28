Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2,799.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,881,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,982 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,226,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 575,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 432,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGY. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

MGY stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $27.62.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

