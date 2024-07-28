Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Shares Up 0.9%

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.60. 1,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Malaga Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $202.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter.

Malaga Financial Announces Dividend

About Malaga Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Malaga Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, business banking, consumer, and demand deposits.

