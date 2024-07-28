Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Man Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:EMG opened at GBX 259.60 ($3.36) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.03. The firm has a market cap of £3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,730.67, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 200.50 ($2.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 279.23 ($3.61). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 252.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 249.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on EMG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 322 ($4.16) to GBX 324 ($4.19) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.88) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 315 ($4.07) to GBX 325 ($4.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.
Insider Activity
In other Man Group news, insider Dixit Joshi purchased 38,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £99,657.63 ($128,889.85). 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Man Group
Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
