Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:EMG opened at GBX 259.60 ($3.36) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.03. The firm has a market cap of £3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,730.67, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 200.50 ($2.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 279.23 ($3.61). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 252.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 249.89.

Several research firms have commented on EMG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 322 ($4.16) to GBX 324 ($4.19) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.88) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 315 ($4.07) to GBX 325 ($4.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

In other Man Group news, insider Dixit Joshi purchased 38,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £99,657.63 ($128,889.85). 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

