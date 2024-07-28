Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Raised to $88.00 at Robert W. Baird

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MAS. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.

Get Masco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAS

Masco Price Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.28. Masco has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Masco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.