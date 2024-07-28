Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,350,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 14,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Match Group Stock Performance
Shares of MTCH stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. Match Group has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.24.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Match Group
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.
