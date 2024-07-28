Mathes Company Inc. Has $7.45 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,712 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.8% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,284 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $356,217,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,364 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $425.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $440.53 and its 200-day moving average is $420.65.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

