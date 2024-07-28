MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Craig Hallum

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Securities raised shares of MaxLinear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MaxLinear

MaxLinear Price Performance

MaxLinear stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.84.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 3.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.