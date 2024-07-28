Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Announces Earnings Results

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $39.55 billion during the quarter.
Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MBGAF opened at $68.50 on Friday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12-month low of $58.43 and a 12-month high of $83.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile
