Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Update

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,200 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 515,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,080.5 days.

Merck KGaA Price Performance

Merck KGaA stock opened at $177.26 on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $193.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.22.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter. Merck KGaA had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 11.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck KGaA will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

