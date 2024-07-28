Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02), reports. Meridian had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $26.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 million.

Meridian Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. Meridian has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $129.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian by 4.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Meridian in the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Meridian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 782,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 53,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

