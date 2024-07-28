Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRUS. Citigroup increased their price objective on Merus from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.90.

Get Merus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRUS

Merus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67. Merus has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merus news, VP Harry Shuman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,792. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth about $616,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 30.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 32.9% during the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,509,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,951,000 after buying an additional 373,782 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth about $20,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.