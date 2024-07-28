Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, July 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.
Metrics Master Income Trust Price Performance
About Metrics Master Income Trust
Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Metrics Master Income Trust
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Metrics Master Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metrics Master Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.