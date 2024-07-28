MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $18.12. Approximately 108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

MGM China Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39.

MGM China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from MGM China’s previous dividend of $0.14. MGM China’s dividend payout ratio is 91.87%.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

