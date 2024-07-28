Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $25.99, but opened at $23.53. Midland States Bancorp shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 6,255 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $120.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens cut their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Insider Transactions at Midland States Bancorp

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $49,922.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at $528,541. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell purchased 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $49,922.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at $528,541. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $85,848.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,871 shares in the company, valued at $788,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $42,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 950.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 2,688.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Down 7.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $515.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.76.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

