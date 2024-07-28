MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Sold by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 884.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 217,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 195,451 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,431,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 79,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,817 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNSO opened at $16.68 on Friday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $29.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.18.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.70 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 26.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

