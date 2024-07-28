Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.07.

MI.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.25 to C$20.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of MI.UN stock opened at C$15.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$634.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.17. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$12.81 and a one year high of C$17.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.24, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

