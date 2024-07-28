Mizuho Raises Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $107.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $102.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s previous close.

EMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

EMN opened at $100.73 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $105.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.85 and its 200-day moving average is $94.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

