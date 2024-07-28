Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $177.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $120.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s current price.

MHK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $160.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.97. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $162.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

